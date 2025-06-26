Kaion Julien-Grant Burns Winnipeg Deep!: CFL

June 26, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







O Canada! A deep ball from Canadian QB Tre Ford to Canadian receiver Kaion Julien-Grant on WestJet Canada Day Weekend.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.