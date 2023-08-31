K-Wings Sign Defenseman Connor Walters

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Connor Walters signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Walters, 26, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 205-pound, Welland, Ontario native who's entering his third professional season after suiting up for the Wichita Thunder in 2022-23 (63 GP, 1g, 14a, 28 PIM). Last season, Walters won the Wichita Thunder Community Service Award for his efforts off the ice in the local community.

"Connor Walters is a strong defender," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He's a great penalty killer and shot blocker."

The right-shot defenseman started his pro career with the Toledo Walleye (36 GP, 0g, 5a, 12 PIM, +12) in 2021-22 and was acquired by the Thunder (8 GP, 3g, 1a, 0 PIM) at the 2021-22 ECHL Trade Deadline.

"I'm super excited to be coming to Kalamazoo," Walters said. "I've heard great things about the organization and the city!"

The D-man was originally acquired by Kalamazoo via last season's future consideration trade agreement with Wichita for the rights of forward Brett Boeing (via defenseman Ryan Cook's trade to the Reading Royals).

Walters' junior career is comprised of parts of five seasons in the OHL with Owen Sound and Hamilton (260 GP, 10g, 83a, 85 PIM) from 2013-2018 (OHL Champion: Hamilton 2017), followed by two seasons with Brock University from 2018-2020.

Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. Stick to K-Wings.com for updates on this season's promotional schedule and single-game ticket releases in the coming weeks.

