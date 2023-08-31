Arrowsmith Joins ECHL as Manager of Social & Digital Media

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that it has hired Amanda Arrowsmith as Manager of Social & Digital Media. She will begin her new role immediately.

Arrowsmith will be responsible for assisting with the implementation of the ECHL digital and social media platforms, creating and designing graphic and video content to fulfill digital strategies, as well as assisting with the League's streaming service and managing the ECHL's social pages.

She joins the ECHL after serving as the Assistant Director/Sports Facilities Manager for Brighton Area Schools /Brighton Area Recreation Connection Athletics in Brighton, Michigan. Arrowsmith earned her Bachelor's Degree in Sports Management, with a minor in Marketing, from Central Michigan University in December 2022. While in college, she was the Social Media Manager for Central Michigan's Men's DII Club Hockey Team.

