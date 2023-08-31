Icemen Announce Several Changes to 2023-24 Game Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has announced several changes to its regular season game schedule. The following is a full listing of these changes. Home game changes are highlighted in bold:

* On Saturday, November 11, 2023 and Sunday, November 12, 2023, the games that previously had been scheduled as Jacksonville at Greenville, are now Florida at Greenville.

* The game that previously was scheduled as Florida at Atlanta on Saturday, November 11, 2023 will now be Jacksonville at Atlanta on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

* The game that previously was scheduled as Florida at Atlanta on Sunday, November 12, 2023, will now be Jacksonville at Atlanta on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

As a result of the above changes, the Icemen will now play a home game against Atlanta on Saturday, November 11, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Sunday, October 29, 2023 will now be played on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Saturday, December 1, 2023 will now be played on Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, which had been scheduled for Friday, December 29, 2023, will now be played on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Jacksonville at Indy, which had been scheduled for Saturday, December 30, 2023 will now be played on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Orlando at Jacksonville, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, 2024 will now be played on Saturday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Jacksonville at Savannah, which had been scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, will now be played on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Savannah at Jacksonville, which had been scheduled Saturday, February 24, 2024, will now be played on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Jacksonville at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024 will now be played on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, which had been scheduled for, Saturday March 16, 2024, will now be played on Saturday, December 16, 2023. At 7:00 p.m. ET.

To view the complete updated Icemen game schedule CLICK HERE

The Icemen open the 2023-24 season at home against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, October 21. Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

