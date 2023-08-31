Defenseman Cody Haiskanen Re-Signs with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Cody Haiskanen to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Haiskanen, 26, enters his second professional season, second with Idaho, after tallying 29 points (5G, 24A) in 60 games last season along with two points (1G, 1A) in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff games. He and fellow Steelheads defender Matt Register shared the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year honors after finishing a +53, the second highest in a season in ECHL history. During the season, the Fargo, ND native posted an even or better rating in 52 of his 61 games.

Before his professional career, the 6-foot-4, 205lb defender played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell University from 2017-22 accumulating 18 points (4G, 14A) in 105 career games helping the Big Red to back-to-back ECAC Regular Season Championships (2018 & 2020). He served as one of the team's tri-captains during his senior campaign in 2021-22. He played one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Fargo Force in 2016-17 registering 28 points (4G, 24A) in 60 career games.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

