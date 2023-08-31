Thunder Signs Defenseman Jeremy Masella

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of defenseman Jeremy Masella for the 2023-24 season.

Masella, 24, is entering his second full season as a pro. He joined Kalamazoo in 2021-22 after appearing in eight games at Carleton University (USports). The Phoenix, Arizona native played in 20 games that year for the Wings, netting four points (1g, 3a).

Last season, Masella signed with Kalamazoo and saw action in 29 games. He was dealt to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in February and played in nine contests. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound blueliner also played in eight games for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts. Masella recorded six points (3g,3a) over that stretch.

Prior to attending college, Masella played four seasons in the Western Hockey League for Victoria and Prince Albert. He was a teammate of Brayden Watts during the 2019-20 campaign in Prince Albert. In 228 career WHL games, he tallied 42 points (10g, 32a) and 290 penalty minutes. He helped Prince Albert to a WHL Title in 2018-19.

