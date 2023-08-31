Charles Martin Returns to Rush for 2023-24

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the return of defenseman Charles Martin for the 2023-24 ECHL season.

Martin is the sixth defenseman announced, and the ninth returning player to the Rush from last year's season-ending roster, joining forwards Blake Bennett, Weiland Parrish, Keanu Yamamoto, Brett Gravelle, Jimmy Soper, and Alex Aleardi, and defensemen Tyson Helgesen and Carter Robertson. Overall, the team has announced 13 players for the 2023-24 season, including newcomers Zack Hoffman, Maurizio Colella, and T.J. Fergus.

"I am really excited to get back to work in Rapid City!" said Martin. "I think we're all hungry for more this year with the bitter taste of last year in mind! I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the league again. See ya in October!"

Martin joined the Rush after the conclusion of his college hockey career with NCAA-III University of Wisconsin-Superior. The 6'0", 190-pound defenseman made his professional debut with the Rush on March 4th, registering a +1 rating in a 3-2 defeat against Allen. Followed that up exactly a week later on March 11th with his first professional goal, the third period game-winner against Wichita with 1:27 left in regulation to secure a 2-1 Rush victory. Overall, Martin earned a goal and 8 assists in 19 games in the Black Hills.

"We didn't know much about Charles when we brought him in late last year, however, he greatly exceeded our expectations both on and off the ice," Rush Head Coach/GM Scott Burt said of Martin's re-signing. "Charles brings a smile to the rink each day and wants to improve as a player and person. Turning pro and getting games in will help with his development moving forward. I look for him to take his game to a new level this year. If he brings the same energy we will be better all around!"

A native of Blainville, Quebec, Martin, 25, turned professional last season following his senior season at the University of Wisconsin-Superior in the NCAA-III ranks. In his final year as a Yellow Jacket, he was the top-scoring defenseman on the team, and second-leading scorer overall, compiling 3 goals and 15 assists for 18 points in 28 games. For his efforts, Martin was named to the 2023 WIAC All-Conference Team. In total throughout his collegiate career, he racked up 6 goals and 36 points in 94 games, while also garnering 2022 WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team honors, and helped lead the Yellowjackets to the 2021 WIAC Championship.

