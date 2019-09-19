K-Wings Bring Back Veteran Kattelus

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the return of defenseman/winger Eric Kattelus for the 2019-20 season.

Kattelus, 32, spent the last eight seasons in Kalamazoo, where he compiled 268 points (76g, 192a) in 373 games, including 28 points (10g, 18a) in 45 games during the 2018-19 campaign. The utility man from Houghton, Michigan is ninth in franchise history in assists, tenth in games played and 15th in total points.

"I've had a passion for hockey for as long as I can remember, and to be able to pursue that passion in my home state has been a dream come true," said Kattelus. "Kalamazoo has become a second home to me over the past eight years."

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound veteran first game to Kalamazoo in 2011-12 for his first full pro season after skating in 25 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2010-11. He joined the Cyclones after his senior season at Michigan Tech.

"Eric wears his heart on his sleeve, wants to win and is as team-first as they come," said K-Wings Head Coach Nick Bootland. "He is so versatile that he could be our top forward or top defenseman any given night."

Kattelus also has 45 games of American Hockey League experience, spent with the Chicago Wolves during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

"This all wouldn't be possible without the unwavering love and support from friends and family," said Kattelus. "I'm thrilled to be back with the K-Wings and can't wait to get the season started."

