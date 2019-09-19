Oilers Agree to Terms with Rookie Jake Clifford

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Thursday the signing of defenseman Jake Clifford.

Clifford, 24, joins the Oilers for his first pro season after playing at Arizona State the past four seasons, tallying 17 points (5G, 12A) in 97 games for the Sun Devils.

"Jake is a big, strong-skating defenseman," head coach Rob Murray said. "He was a key piece at a new program that was in the building process when he arrived for their inaugural NCAA season. He was a big reason the team made the NCAA Tournament his senior season, which is a huge feat for a new program."

The 6'1, 204 lbs. defenseman saw statistical improvement in each of his four seasons at Arizona State, culminating with seven points (3G, 4A) in a career-high 34 games - Clifford also posted career highs in PIM (33) and plus minus (+7).

Prior to his time at Arizona State University, Clifford spent two seasons in the BCHL with the Merrit Centennials, compiling 44 points (12G, 33A) in 102 games. The Brecksville, OH native also spent the 2012-13 season with the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL, registering 16 points (4G, 12A) in 45 games, while also recording 60 PIM.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

