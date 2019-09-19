Three Dollar Deweys to Host Mariners Coach's Show All Season

September 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - Beginning on October 3rd, the Maine Mariners Coach's Show will broadcast live at Three Dollar Deweys from 6-7 PM on most Thursdays throughout the 2019-20 season. The Mariners and Three Dollar Deweys begin a partnership this season that will merge Portland's newest professional sports team with one it's most historic establishments.

Three Dollar Deweys, located on the corner of Commercial St. and Union, first opened its doors in 1980, quickly becoming one of the most popular establishments in Portland. After briefly shutting down last summer, it re-opened under the new ownership of Joe Christopher, a local businessman who also owns the whitewater rafting company, Three Rivers Whitewater among other endeavors.

"Three Dollar Deweys could not be more excited about its association with the Maine Mariners," said Christopher. "We've always loved hockey. It's a sport that has a great history in this city. We'll be offering awesome deals for the team and fans alike throughout the 2019-20 hockey season. We really hope we can help rally support around the Mariners with pre and post-game festivities. See you at the rink and GO MARINERS!"

The Mariners Coach's Show launched last season, but was only open to live audiences on rare occasions. This season, every show will broadcast through the house speakers at Three Dollar Dewey's, allowing fans to enjoy food and drink while listening to or watching the show.

Michael Keeley, Mariners Media Relations and Broadcast Manager, hosts the show, which streams live on the Mariners Radio Network, powered by Mixlr. The format of the show is typically a half-hour interview with Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong, and a half-hour with one or more Mariners players. Fans are encouraged to send questions into the show via Mixlr chat, but will also be able to ask them live on air this season at Three Dollar Deweys.

"We're very excited to have Three Dollar Deweys on board as our Coach's Show hosts for this season," said Keeley. "To be able to bring the show to a live audience on a weekly basis will make it much more interactive experience for the fans and Three Dollar Deweys has a great atmosphere for it."

Fans can meet and greet with show guests following their segments. Mariners Vice President of Operations Daniel Briere will make a special appearance on the October 10th show, the evening prior to the 2019-20 season opener. A full schedule will be posted on Mariners and Three Dollar Deweys social media channels, as well as MarinersOfMaine.com/listen, where the live stream can also be accessed.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Tickets to all 36 home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs and group tickets are also available. For more information, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 19, 2019

Three Dollar Deweys to Host Mariners Coach's Show All Season - Maine Mariners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.