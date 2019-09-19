Career Swamp Rabbit Chad Duchesne Returns

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A Greenville mainstay, defenseman Chad Duchesne has agreed to terms on a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season. Duchesne enters the season only ever having played for the Swamp Rabbits, and ranks tied for the sixth-most games played in a Rabbits uniform.

Duchesne, just 24 years of age, tied a career-high in goals (1), set a new career-high in assists (18), points (19), penalty minutes (96), shots on goal (113) and plus-minus (+3) last season under the direction of head coach Kevin Kerr.

The second half of the season revitalized Duchesne's game and forged him into an all situations player. 18 of his 19 points were scored while at even strength.

The Ontario native's junior career saw him play in the OJHL with the Kingston Voyageurs, in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede, and in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs. He joined Greenville following his last year in the OHL after aging out.

Last season, Duchesne served as part of the leadership group as alternate captain for the first time in his career.

In 178 games as a Swamp Rabbit across three seasons, Duchesne has scored three goals and 27 assists.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Cédric Lacroix (24)

F - Zach Franko (26)

F - Lincoln Griffin (22)

F - Shaquille Merasty (28)

F - Ryan Horvat (26)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

D - Jake Bolton (27)

D - Brien Diffley (24)

D - Chad Duchesne (24)

G - Kyle Hayton (25)

More signings will take place throughout the offseason, so stay tuned to the Swamp Rabbits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

