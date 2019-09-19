Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Forward Matt Schmalz for 2019-20 Season

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has re-signed forward Matt Schmalz (@Schmalzy17) to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old enters his third pro season after spending last year in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder, Orlando Solar Bears, and Worcester recording 22 points (9-13-22) in 38 games. Schmalz was acquired by the Railers from Orlando on Dec. 9th, 2018 and registered 16 points (7-9-16) with Worcester. Schmalz spent his first pro season with the Manchester Monarchs in 2017-18 tallying 40 points (23-17-40) in 59 games.

Prior to turning pro, the Dunnville, ON native spent five seasons in the OHL the Kitchener Rangers, Sudbury Wolves, and the Owen Sound Attack accumulating 119 points (56-63-119) in 308 games.

The 6-6 forward was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2015 (152nd overall) and went on to play three games with the Ontario Reign (AHL) in 2015-16 recording two points (1-1-2).

"We are excited to have Matt back in Worcester after acquiring him last December," Russell said. "He is a big power forward that knows how to use big frame and proved last season that he can put up numbers offensively."

The Railers now have 11 players signed for the 2019-20 season as Samuelsson joins Barry Almeida, Connor Doherty, Kyle McKenzie, Drew Callin, Ross Olsson, Bo Brauer, Ivan Chukarov, Kyle Thomas, and Anthony Florentino, and Henrik Samuelsson as the signees.

Players will report to Worcester on Sept. 29th and will get on the ice Sept. 30th for Day 1 of Training Camp. Full Training Camp schedule to come at a later date.

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. All tickets are now on sale. For season memberships, flex packages and group outings by contact the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

