Solar Bears Bring in Jake Marchment

September 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Jake Marchment for the 2019-20 season.

"Jake plays a heavy, gritty game that will set the tone for us when he is on the ice," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's not afraid to go to the front of the net, and we expect him to get results for us by doing that."

Marchment, 24, played the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Utah Grizzlies, posting 37 points (15g-22a) and 41 penalty minutes in 52 games, and netted one goal in three playoff contests. Marchment also skated in five games with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League, notching two assists and 12 penalty minutes.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Solar Bears, and have heard nothing but good things to say about the fans, the staff and the way the team is run," Marchment said. "I'm excited for the season to get going and help the team win games in any way that I can, and I also believe Coach Berehowsky will be able to help my development as a player."

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound forward has skated in 181 career ECHL contests for the Grizzlies, Colorado Eagles, Indy Fuel and Allen Americans, recording totals of 124 points (49g-75a) and 148 penalty minutes. He has also skated in nine games in the AHL for the Gulls and San Jose Barracuda, generating two assists and 34 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Courtice, Ontario native played major junior hockey for the Erie Otters and Belleville Bulls of the Ontario Hockey League, where he amassed 100 points (45g-55a) and 158 penalty minutes in 168 games.

Marchment is the cousin of former Solar Bears player and current Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Mason Marchment, and the nephew of former NHL player and current San Jose Sharks development coach Bryan Marchment.

Marchment was a sixth-round selection (#157 overall) of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.