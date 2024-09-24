K-Wings Add Forward Ryan Naumovski

September 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that rookie forward Ryan Naumovski has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Ryan Naumovski had a strong college career," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "His experience last season should pay dividends this season with his skill and play-making ability."

Naumovski, 25, is a 6-foot, 150-pound, Shelby Township, MI native who scored 25 points (8g-17a) in 34 games at Augustana University last season before making his pro debut with Kalamazoo, playing three games with one assist.

"Excited to get going in front of the Wings Event Center crowd," Naumovski said. "When the arena is packed, it's known to be one of the hardest places to play in the ECHL."

The rookie played 132 games at Niagara University over four seasons (2019-23), scoring 81 points (23g-58a), including leading the Purple Eagles in scoring with 23 points (7g-16a) in 2021-22, before using a graduate transfer to Augustana, which played its first season as a Division I program in 2023-24.

The K-Wings will continue building their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.