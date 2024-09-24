Bison Bolster Roster with Pair of Signings

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signings of forward Connor Lockhart and defenseman Wyatt McLeod to ECHL standard player contracts.

Lockhart, 21, scored 27 goals and 32 assists (59 points) with a +31 rating in 52 OHL games last season between the Peterborough Petes and the Oshawa Generals. In addition, he totaled nine goals and nine assists with 22 penalty minutes in 21 postseason games with the Generals. His 18 postseason points were fourth most on the team.

During the 2022-23 season, the Kanata, Ontario native tallied 29 goals and 50 assists, ranking second on the team with 79 points in 66 games with the Petes. En route to an OHL championship, Lockhart posted seven goals and nine assists (16 points) in 23 postseason games.

The 5-foot-9, 164-pound forward totaled 88 goals and 125 assists (213 points) in 239 career OHL games.

Lockhart was a sixth-round selection (178th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

McLeod, 24, appeared in 16 games last season with the University of Alberta totaling one goal and three assists (four points) with 16 penalty minutes. Over three collegiate seasons, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound defenseman registered four goals and 31 assists (35 points) with 42 penalty minutes.

In the 2020-21 season, the Dawson Creek, British Columbia native skated in 15 ECHL games posting two goals and two assists (four points) and a +3 rating. This followed his WHL season where he notched three goals, 12 assists and a +8 rating in 24 games with the Saskatoon Blades. His 15 points were second-most among team's defensemen.

McLeod amassed 12 goals and 57 assists (69 points) and 165 penalty minutes in 228 career WHL games between the Blades and the Edmonton Oil Kings where he served as an alternate captain for his final two seasons.

