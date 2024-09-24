DASH to Continue as "Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL"

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that DASH will continue to serve as the "Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL."

As part of the multi-year agreement, a league-wide ECHL page will continue to be hosted on the DASH website with links to each individual team's list of sales activations.

"ECHL teams and our fans continue to connect on the DASH platform to be offered exclusive merchandise, game-used memorabilia, one-of-a-kind experiences and unique ticket packages throughout the season," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The extension of our relationship highlights that DASH has become the marketplace for all things ECHL."

"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with the ECHL, an organization that shares our passion for bringing fans closer to the game they love," said DASH Founder Jonathan Hufnagel. "This continued collaboration allows us to elevate the fan experience and create even more exciting opportunities for the teams and fans across the league. We look forward to building on the success we've achieved together and taking our partnership to new heights."

