Thunder Legend Travis Clayton Named New Assistant Coach

September 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are pleased to announce the hiring of former Thunder legend Travis Clayton as the team's new Assistant Coach.

"I want to thank Joel and Bruce for giving me this opportunity," stated Clayton. "I'm super excited to come back to Wichita and help bring back a championship. It's always been a special place for me and my family. I can't wait to get things started."

Clayton, 48, will enter the pro ranks for the first time in his coaching career. The Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan native began coaching with the Western States Hockey League's Dallas Snipers in 2012-13. Clayton transitioned back to Canada, where he took the helm of the Lloydminster Bobcats U18 AAA for three seasons. His most recent role was with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Whitecourt Wolverines during the 2021-22 year.

During his playing career, Clayton spent 11 seasons in the Air Capital. He finished his career with the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs from 2009-10 to 2010-11. Clayton won his first President's Cup Trophy with the Mudbugs during the 2010-11 season, tallying 13 points (3g, 10a) in 21 playoff games.

Clayton was one of the faces of the franchise during his time in Wichita. He is near the top of every single offensive category in team history, sitting second in goals (326), second in assists (508), second in points (834), second in games played (696), first in power play goals (110), second in penalty minutes (1,063), first in shorthanded goals (26), first in game-winning goals (50) and first in plus/minus (+108).

He finished his playing career with 983 points (382g, 601a) in 880 Central Hockey League games.

Clayton takes over for John Gurskis, who was recently named as the new Head Coach of the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears.

"I also want thank my family. They have been a huge part of both my playing and coaching career. Without their support I would not be able to do this."

Clayton and his wife, Toby, have two sons, Rhys and Jayce.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.