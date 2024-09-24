AHL Hockey Comes to Kansas City for the First Time: Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. Milwaukee Admirals

September 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - For the first time ever, AHL hockey comes to Kansas City as the Coachella Valley Firebirds face the Milwaukee Admirals in a two-game preseason series on Friday, October 4th and Saturday, October 5th, both starting at 7:00 PM CST at Cable Dahmer Arena.

This marks the third year of affiliation between the Firebirds and Mavericks with the Seattle Kraken. The Mavericks are the only ECHL team hosting their AHL affiliate this season. The Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, have been partnered with Nashville since 1998.

Fans will see a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Final, where the Firebirds bested the Admirals in six games. Entering their third season, the Firebirds have already won the AHL Western Conference Championship twice in as many seasons.

Players are competing for a chance to move up to the NHL, offering fans a unique opportunity to watch future NHL stars. In just two seasons, a total of 34 players have played in Coachella and moved on to the NHL. Some top Mavericks players from last year's ECHL Western Conference Championship team, including Tucker Robertson, Max Andreev, and Jack LaFontaine, will be taking the ice.

With tickets starting at $10 and free admission for youth hockey players, this is an affordable way to see high-level hockey up close. Suites are also available for both games.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.