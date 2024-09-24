Americans Add Left Shot Defenseman

September 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Defenseman Hudson Wilson with the Peterborough Petes

(Allen Americans) Defenseman Hudson Wilson with the Peterborough Petes(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, is proud to announce the signing of defenseman Hudson Wilson for the 2024-2025 season.

The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound blueliner will play his first professional game in the US this season in an Americans sweater. He played two games in Poland prior to signing with the Americans (o goals and 1 assist).

Prior to his time in collegiate hockey, he played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. Three full seasons with the Ottawa 67's, where he was a teammate of Anthony Costantini, brother of Americans netminder Marco Costantini.

The Americans will open their 16th training camp next month. The Americans will play their lone preseason game against the Tulsa Oilers on October 11th in Tarrant County at the NYTEX Sports Centre.

The Americans open the regular season in Tulsa, on Thursday, October 24th with an early morning game. Home-opening weekend is on Friday and Saturday, October 25th & 26th when the Americans welcome the Kansas City Mavericks to North Texas for a two-game weekend series. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.