Jürgen Locadia Opens His Account!

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Miami FC scored three goals in an eight-minute span of the first half to earn a 4-1 victory against FC Naples at Pitbull Stadium in Group 7 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Wednesday night as Arney Rocha scored his second goal in as many games in the tournament.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 29, 2026

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