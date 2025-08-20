Justin Rankin PUTS ON a SHOW in Week 11

Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Justin Rankin was on another level in Week 11 of the CFL season, putting together a highlight-reel performance that left fans buzzing. From explosive runs to clutch plays, Rankin couldn't be stopped as he took over the game.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.