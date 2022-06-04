June 4, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 4, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS LOSE SIXTH STRAIGHT - For the second game this series, the Portland Sea Dogs fell in walk-off fashion to the New Hampshrie Fisher Cats, 8-7 in the tenth inning on Thursday night. The Sea Dogs scored their first run of the game in the top of the first inning. After David Hamilton reached on a lead-off single, he stole his league-leading 21st base of the season. Hamilton scored on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Pedro Castellanos and Portland was on the board, 1-0. In the top of the second inning, Christian Koss singled to left field and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Dearden, extending Portland's lead, 2-0. The Sea Dogs plated three more runs in the top of the fifth inning. After back-to-back walks by Nick Sogard and Devlin Granberg, Izzy Wilson hit a two-run double to right field. The outfielder then overthrew the ball to second base and Wilson scored and Portland led 5-0. The Fisher Cats scored their first run in the bottom of the seventh inning. After a walk issued to Spencer Horwitz, he advanced to third on a double by John Aiello. Horwitz then scored on a wild pitch by Oddanier Mosqueda and New Hampshire was on the board, 5-1. New Hampshire tied the game in the ninth, forcing extras. Portland plated their final runs of the game in the top of the tenth inning. Izzy Wilson belted an RBI double to left field, scoring Devlin Granberg who was the runner placed at second base and the Sea Dogs led, 6-5. Wilson came around to score on another error by the Fisher Cats and Portland led 7-5 heading to the bottom of the tenth inning. With Cam Eden placed at second base, Rafael Lantingua singled himself aboard to put runners at first and second. Martinez then clubbed a two-run double to left field tying the game, 7-7. Tanner Morris then hit an infield single. Horwitz hit the walk-off winner to right field, driving home Morris and the Fisher Cats won, 8-7.

MURPHY SPINS A GEM - Portland's starter Chris Murphy fired 6.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out nine on Thursday night. After allowing a lead-off double in the bottom of the first inning, Murphy retired 11 consecutive batters before allowing another baserunner. Only Rafael Lantigua (lead-off double) and Spencer Horwitz (two walks) reached base against Murphy.

IN THE FIELD - The Sea Dogs have turned a total of 40 double plays this year, second-most in the Eastern League. Just the Hartford Yard Goats have turned more with 44. Portland has the most assists in the league with 451. The Sea Dogs have also committed the third-most errors in the Eastern League with 49.

LET'S TALK TRIPLES - The Sea Dogs have three of the league-leaders with triples in the Eastern League. David Hamilton leads the league with five triples while Devlin Granberg and Christian Koss are tied for second with four. As a team, Portland leads all Double-A teams with 16 triples.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - June 4, 2014 - Henry Owens fired 8 scoreless on just 2 hits and fanned 6, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-1 win over Erie at Hadlock Field. Blake Swihart went 3-for-5 with a 2-run single in the ninth.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Jay Groome makes his first start against the Fisher Cats this season in game one. He last appeared May 29th vs Somerset and allowed a season-high eight runs on six hits. He gave up a career-high four home runs. Groome walked one and recorded a strikeout and was given the losing decision. LHP Kyle Hart will start game two. He last pitched May 7th at Toledo with Triple-A Worcester. Hart tossed 6.0 hitless innings walking three and striking out season-high eight batters and did not allow a run.

