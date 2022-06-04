Carpenter Homers Twice in 4-2 Win over Harrisburg

Kerry Carpenter cranked two more homers at UPMC Park on Saturday as the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Harrisburg Senators, 4-2. The SeaWolves have taken four of the first five games of the series and have now won three consecutive series.

Harrisburg opened the scoring for the second consecutive day. Jack Dunn greeted Austin Bergner with a leadoff double in the first. He was moved to third on a grounder to the right side. Wilson Garcia plated Dunn with an RBI fielder's choice to Luis Carpio. Dillon Dingler tried to apply the tag after a high throw at the plate, but Dunn slid around the bag to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

Kerry Carpenter tied up the ballgame in the bottom of the first against Harrisburg starer Luis Reyes with a two-out, solo home run, his 18th of the season.

Erie knocked in two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Gage Workman led off with a double. Carpio snuck a ball just fair off the third base line for a two-bagger to drive in Workman. Two batters later, Carpio stole third and came around on a Dylan Rosa sac fly to put the SeaWolves ahead, 3-1.

Carpenter teed off again in the next frame. He smashed a solo shot off Richard Guasch for his fourth multi-homer game of the season to make it 4-1.

Erie received two scoreless frames from Zac Houston after a quality start from Bergner. Brendan White allowed a solo homer to Alfredo Rodriguez in the ninth, but that was his lone blemish as he picked up his fourth save of the season.

Bergner (2-2) earned the win and collected his second quality start for the SeaWolves. He went six innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking none, and punching out six batters.

Reyes (0-2) received the loss and gave up three runs across five frames.

