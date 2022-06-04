Rodriguez Homers in 4-2 Loss to Erie

One night after pounding out 17 hits, the Senators managed just six in their 4-2 loss to the Erie SeaWolves Saturday night at UPMC Park in Erie. The teams traded runs in the first inning, and it remained 1-1 until the fifth when Erie scored twice. They scored again in the sixth on the second home run by Kerry Carpenter. Harrisburg scored in the ninth on the first home run for Alfredo Rodriguez.

Luis Reyes started and pitched five frames for the Sens. He struck out five and walked one, allowing three runs. He took the loss and is 0-2 for the Senators. Richard Guasch followed allowing a run in two innings of work. Brian Gonzalez pitched a perfect eighth inning.

Alfredo Rodriquez homered in the ninth for his only hit. Jack Dunn doubled in the first and scored. The Senators had just six hits and went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring while leaving just three on the bases.

The Sens have lost their sixth series and haven't won a series since taking the one with Reading in mid-April. The Senators committed an error, their 29th in 49 games.

