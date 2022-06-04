Mets RHP Tylor Megill to Make Rehab Start for Binghamton Sunday

New York Mets right-handed pitcher Tylor Megill will make a rehab start this Sunday for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium against the Somerset Patriots.

Megill began the 2021 season with Binghamton pitching in five games, going 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA. He made his major league debut on June 23, 2021 against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Megill made 18 starts for the Mets last season going 4-6 with a 4.52 ERA. This season he is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts.

The 26-year-old also pitched the first five innings of the Mets second no-hitter in franchise history earlier this season on April 29th against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Over his two-year major league career, the California native is 8-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 25 starts. Megill was the Mets eighth round pick in 2018 out of the University of Arizona.

