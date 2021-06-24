June 24, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SPLIT THE DOUBLEHEADER - In their first meeting of the 2021 season, the Portland Sea Dogs and Somerset Patriots split the doubleheader on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. In the first game, the Sea Dogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the third inning, but the Patriots put up two runs in the third inning. Portland plated four runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by a Tate Matheny home run, and the Sea Dogs held on to the 5-3 win. In game two, Portland trailed 6-0 after the third inning. The Patriots batted around the order twice (third inning and fifth inning) and the Sea Dogs were unable to make up the deficit. Portland fell 11-3 in the second game of the doubleheader.

HOME AT HADLOCK FIELD - The Sea Dogs are batting .273 at Hadlock Field with 37 doubles, one triple and 21 home runs. They also own a .435 slugging percentage and have an on-base percentage of .315. When they hit the road, the batting average dips to .243, but they have hit 28 homers at other stadiums with seven triples.

TATE MATHENY CONTINUES TO SHINE - Since joining the Sea Dogs on 6/7, Tate Matheny has been a force to reckon with at the plate. Through 12 games, he is batting .326 with one double, one triple, five home runs and 11 RBI. Matheny has also stolen three bases and has not been caught. He had two key home runs in the doubleheader last night for the Sea Dogs, each driving home two runs.

WILLIAMS HAS WHEELS - Grant Williams stole a career-high three bases last night in the second game of the doubleheader. He now leads the team with five stolen bases this year.

ZACK KELLY HAS BEEN LIGHTS OUT - Sea Dogs reliever Zack Kelly has not allowed a run since May 16th. Since then he has appeared in nine games tossing 10.0 innings allowing seven hits while walking five and striking out 15 hitters. Opponents are batting .154 against him. Kelly recorded a season-high eight strikeouts in his Sea Dogs debut 5/7 vs New Hampshire.

ON THE MOUND - Brayan Bello (0-0, 1.93 ERA) makes his third start of the year tonight. He last pitched 6/18 at Mirabito Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He tossed 5.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out a season-high 10 batters. The lone run that he allowed was a solo home run. Bello is ranked as the Red Sox' number 19 prospect according to Baseball America.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.