June 23, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SO ABOUT LAST WEEK - Despite dropping the series finale to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon, the Sea Dogs took the series after winning the first four games of the series. As a team, Portland hit .228 with nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs. They drew 14 walks and struck out 39 times. The Sea Dogs pitching staff tossed 45.0 innings and struck out 56 Rumble Ponies in that time.

ZACK KELLY HAS BEEN LIGHTS OUT - Sea Dogs reliever Zack Kelly has not allowed a run since May 16th. Since then he has appeared in nine games tossing 10.0 innings allowing seven hits while walking five and striking out 15 hitters. Opponents are batting .154 against him. Kelly recorded a season-high eight strikeouts in his Sea Dogs debut 5/7 vs New Hampshire.

LONG TIME COMING - The Portland Sea Dogs and Somerset Patriots have distanced themselves from the rest of the Double-A Northeast League Northeast Division for quite sometime now. The Sea Dogs are currently 3.0 games behind the Patriots in the standings while the New Hampshire Fisher Cats who are in third place are 10.0 games out of the top spot. Portland is hitting .257 as a team while the Patriots are batting .245.

LEAGUE LEADERS - Joey Meneses leads the Double-A Northeast League in extra base hits (24) and is second in RBI (36). Jose Adames leads the league in saves (10). Josh Winckowski ranks among the league leaders in a multitude of categories: he is sixth in innings pitched (40.2), fifth in average (.236), eighth in WHIP (1.16) and ERA (3.10).

GRANBERG WILL MAKE HADLOCK FIELD DEBUT - Outfielder Devlin Granberg joined the Sea Dogs in Binghamton and will make his Hadlock Field debut in this series. He has appeared in three games recording one double and an RBI. Granberg currently has a .333 batting average and .750 OPS.

ON THE MOUND - Josh Winckowski (2-1, 3.10 ERA) makes his ninth start of the season tonight facing the Somerset Patriots. He last pitched 6/16 at Binghamton tossing 3.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out two. It was his shortest outing of 2021. He currently ranks among the league leaders in a multitude of categories: he is sixth in innings pitched (40.2), fifth in average (.236), eighth in WHIP (1.16) and ERA (3.10). Enmanuel De Jesus had his best start of the season in his last start 6/17 at Binghamton. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings lowering his ERA to 5.40.

