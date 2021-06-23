Reyes Helps Senators to Two-Game Streak

June 23, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators won for the second straight game in Altoona defeating the Curve 6-2 Wednesday night. It's just the third time this season the Sens have won consecutive games and the first time they've won consecutive games on the road.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Luis Reyes pitched six solid innings. He walked two leading off the fifth inning and both runners scored for his only blemish. He equaled a season high in strikeouts with ninth.

Jhon Romero had his longest and best outing in double-A. He pitched three scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing two hits.

WITH THE GAVEL

Aldrem Corredor went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and drove in three runs. He also scored twice.

Rhett Wiseman had three hits including a triple.

Ali Castillo had two hits and drove in a run.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg hit into five double plays, the most they've hit into in any one game this season. The Senators finished the game at an even .200, their highest team batting average this season. Offensively the Senators struck out just three times and walked four times.

ON DECK

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game three of their six-game series Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

