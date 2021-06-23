Curve Turn Five Double Plays in 6-2 Loss

CURVE, PA - Harrisburg's Aldrem Corredor had three hits, including a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning, to lead the Harrisburg Senators to a 6-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night. The Curve turned a season-high five double plays in the defeat after turning the fewest in the league, 21, in their first 42 games of the season.

Altoona turned inning-ending double plays in the first, third and fifth inning behind their starter Travis MacGregor. MacGregor allowed an unearned run in the fourth inning with Corban Joseph crossing home with the game's first run. Altoona's starter managed to limit the Senators to just one run in the fifth inning after an RBI single from Cole Freeman and a hit batsman loaded the bases with one out by getting Joseph to ground into a double play.

MacGregor finished five innings for the fourth time in eight starts this season, he allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, two walks and hit three batters with a pitch in the game. He struck out three in his outing on 79 pitches, 47 strikes.

Altoona briefly drew even in the bottom of the fifth inning when Jesus Valdez and Oneil Cruz walked to begin the inning against Harrisburg starter, Luis Reyes. Canaan Smith-Njigba doubled home Valdez with a rocket shot to left-center and Rodolfo Castro plated Cruz with a run-scoring groundout. Altoona stranded Smith-Njigba on third to end the inning with the game tied at two.

The Senators took the lead in the sixth inning when Aldrem Corredor homered over the batter's eye in center field off Will Gardner. Ali Castillo followed with a single and then Gardner induced the fourth double play ball of the night off the bat of Nick Banks. Gardner fired a 1-2-3 seventh inning to keep the score at 4-3.

Harrisburg added three runs off Cam Vieaux in the eighth inning, taking advantage of an error the Valdez with one out to extend the inning. Corredor drove in two with a double and Castillo followed him with an RBI single before Banks drew a walk until Kyle Marinconz bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Cal Mitchell and Jonah Davis each had two hits in the defeat as the Curve failed to solve Harrisburg's pitchers on Wednesday night. Luis Reyes earned the win with a season-high nine strikeouts over six innings and Jhon Romero finished it off with two hits allowed over three innings of relief.

The Curve will continue their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday night. RHP Travis MacGregor (1-1, 4.21) will get the start for Altoona, RHP Luis Reyes (3-4, 5.09) will take the ball for Harrisburg.

