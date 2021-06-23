Hendrickson Goes Six Strong, Tatum Delivers Decisive Triple

The R-Phils won game two of their series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-6, thanks to the clutch hitting of their third baseman McCarthy Tatum.

The left-hander Josh Hendrickson got his third start of the season in Double-A, and continued to shine with Reading. He went six strong, only allowing one run via a solo homerun in the first before holding the next 22 batters to just three singles and two walks.

Bryson Stott deliver the response in the bottom of the first, as he launched a two-run blast in his first at bat of the game to make it 2-1.

From the first on, Hendrickson and Binghamton's Troy Miller would battle in a pitcher's duel, but the R-Phils would not let Miller leave on a positive note. Madison Stokes gave Reading a huge boost with his three-run homerun in the sixth, followed by a Rodolfo Duran solo shot in the next at bat to make it 6-1.

The Rumble Ponies would jump on the pitching change for Reading, as they scored the next three runs to make it 6-4 heading into the bottom of the 8th.

In the bottom of the 8th, Tatum gave the Fightins much needed insurance, as he launched a line drive to straight away center for a two RBI triple to make it a four-run ballgame, 8-4.

This shot would be the difference maker, as Binghamton's Mark Vientos launched a two-run shot with two outs and two strikes in the inning to cut the lead in half.

Braden Zarbnisky would be able to strikeout the final batter of the game, completing his second save of the season in the 8-6 Reading win.

