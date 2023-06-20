June 20, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SPLIT THE SERIES IN BINGHAMTON The Sea Dogs fell in extra innings 4-3 on Sunday night in Binghamton. Niko Kavadas kickstarted the scoring in the top of the second with a two-run homer to record his twelfth of the season. With the opposite field shot, Portland took the 2-0 lead. Binghamton evened the score in the bottom of the fifth after an RBI single from Jose Perzoa before Rowdey Jordan came home to score on a throwing error. Chase Meidroth extended his team-leading on-base streak to twenty-three games with a single in the top of the ninth inning. With the ballgame tied through nine, the Sea Dogs played extra innings. Tyler Dearden hit an RBI single in the top of the tenth to bring Elih Marerro home to score and put Portland back on top, 3-2. In the bottom of the tenth, Wyatt Young recorded an RBI single to even the score before an RBI single to center field by Rowdey Jordan scored the winning run and Binghamton walked it off, 4-3.

THE STREAK CONTINUES Chase Meidroth extended his team leading on base streak to 23 games on Sunday night in Binghamton. Meidroth was 0-for-3 until the ninth inning with two outs when he roped a single to right field. During his last 23 games, he is batting .273 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI. He has worked 17 walks while striking out 15 times and owns a .424 OBP.

ANOTHER STREAK TO KEEP AN EYE ON RHP Ryan Miller has not allowed a run in his last five outings, spanning 7.2 innings. He has allowed eight hits while walking two and striking out seven. He is holding opposing hitters to a .111 average.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to tonight's game, catcher Matthew Donlan and RHP Isaac Coffey have been added to Portland's roster. Donlan was activated from the Development List while Coffey was promoted from High-A Greenville. With the Drive this season, he was 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA in 11 starts. He tossed 60.1 innings allowing 19 earned runs on 51 hits while walking 10 and striking out 83. He held opposing hitters to a .223 batting average.

OFF TO TRIPLE-A RHP Ryan Fernandez was promoted to Triple-A prior to Sunday's game. Through five appearances in June, he tossed 7.0 innings without allowing an earned run while walking three and striking out 10. Fernandez held opposing hitters to a .192 average this month.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division in the Eastern League, 1.5 games behind the Somerset Patriots. The Patriots have won their last two games while Portland lost on Sunday. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 7.0 games out of first place whiel the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 15.0 games behind Somerset. The Erie SeaWolves are in first place of the Southwest Division while the Akron RubberDucks are in second place, 1.5 games behind them.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 20, 2014 - Henry Owens fired a 5-hit shutout, fanning 8 in Portland's 3-0 win over the Altoona Curve. The game was only seven innings, due to a suspended game previous to the regularly scheduled game.

ON THE MOUND RHP CJ Liu will take the mound for Portland tonight. He last started game two of doubleheader in Binghamton on June 15 and tossed 3.1 innings allowing three runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three. Liu has faced the Fightin Phils once. On April 21st, he was given the losing decision. He tossed 3.2 innings allowing seven runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five. He gave up a solo home run to Oliver Dunn.

