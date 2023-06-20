Montero Strikes Out Career-High 11 In Win Over Hartford

Erie took an early lead and held on for a 5-4 win in the series opener against the Hartford Yard Goats.

The SeaWolves opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. After Trei Cruz walked and advanced to third on Wenceel Perez's single, Cruz scored on a wild pitch by Hartford starter Case Williams.

Erie tacked on a second run beginning the second inning on a line-drive home run by Chris Meyers. The blast was Meyers' first Double-A home run.

In the third inning, after Perez notched his second single and stole second base, Andrew Navigato doubled home another run. Erie led 3-0 after three innings.

In the fourth, Navigato blasted a two-run home run against reliever Andrew Quezada. His sixth home run of the season made it 5-0 Erie.

Erie starter Keider Montero did not allow his first hit until the fifth inning. Between the final out in the first inning and first out in the fifth inning, Montero retired 11 consecutive batters before he walked Drew Romo. With two out in the fifth, Bret Boswell reached on an infield single for Hartford's first hit. Christopher Navarro then singled home Romo to get Hartford on the board.

Montero struck out the first two batters of the sixth inning to give him a new career-high 11 strikeouts. Yanquiel Fernandez prevented him from completing six innings by blasting a home run in his Double-A debut. Sean Guenther entered after the home run and surrendered a solo blast to his first batter, Bladimir Restituyo, to make it 5-3.

Guenther got four outs for Erie and Andrew Magno worked a perfect eighth inning. RJ Petit entered for the save chance in the ninth. He struck out the first two batters, giving Erie pitching 17 strikeouts for the game. Romo then launched another solo home run for Hartford, making it 5-4. Petit was able to secure the final out on the next batter.

Montero (5-2) earned the win for Erie. Williams (1-6) took the loss. Petit earned his second save with Erie.

With Altoona and Akron losing, Erie extends its division lead to 2.5 games over Akron and three over Altoona.

The SeaWolves send Ty Madden to the mound on Wednesday opposed by left-hander Joe Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

