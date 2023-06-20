Yorke Collects Four Hits in 7-2 Loss

June 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (38-26) fell 7-2 to the Reading Fightin Phils (25-38) in the series opener at Hadlock Field.

Nick Yorke had a perfect day at the plate after going four-for-four with a home run, a double, a pair of singles, and two RBI. Chase Meidroth extended his on-base streak to twenty-four games after reaching on a hit by pitch in the fourth inning.

Reading took the early 1-0 with an RBI groundout from Johan Rojas in the top of the first.

The Fightins extended the lead in the top of the fourth after a three-run home run from Oliver Dunn to put Reading on top, 4-0.

Two runs came across for Reading in the top of the fifth after an RBI groundout from Jhailyn Ortiz along with an RBI single from Casey Martin.

Reading plated one more in the top of the sixth after a bases-loaded walk to score Matthew Kroon.

Nick Yorke put the Sea Dogs on the board in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff solo home run deep to center field. With his ninth home run of the season, Portland was on the board, 7-1.

Yorke continued to deliver at the plate with his fourth hit of the day in the bottom of the seventh. An RBI-double from Yorke brought Tyler McDonough in to score but Portland trailed, 7-2.

Reading starter RHP Tyler Phillips (2-4, 5.64 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while walking three and striking out four. Portland starter RHP CJ Liu (4-5, 4.35 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking three and striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, June 21, 2023 for game two of a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP Isaac Coffey (NR) to the mound for his Double-A debut while Reading will start RHP Mick Abel (2-3, 4.62 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.