June 17 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings Postgame Notes

MINNESOTA LYNX 90, DALLAS WINGS 78

Target center, MONDAY, JUNE 17, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx McBride - 19 Smith - 9 McBride - 7

Lynx Notes

Kayla McBride led the Lynx once again, finishing the contest with 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35:20 minutes of action.

With her second made three-pointer at the 5:04 mark of the first quarter, McBride officially moved passed Kristy Toliver into 33rd on the WNBA all-time scoring list. With tonight's 19 points, she has now amassed a career point total of 4,489.

Natisha Hiedeman finished the game strong, scoring a season-high 17 rebounds along with five assists while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 2-of-4 from three and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. Tonight's game marked her first 15+ point game of the season (19th career).

With her assist at the 1:25 mark of the first quarter on a Zandalasini three-pointer, Hiedeman officially gave out her 400th career assist.

Alanna Smith completed an all-around game for the Lynx, securing 12 points, a season-high and team-high nine rebounds, three assists and five steals and one block in 37:48 minutes of action.

In her first start of the season, Dorka Juhász finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting game in 24:36 minutes of action. This marks Juhász's first career game shooting perfect from the field when attempting five or more shots.

Napheesa Collier continued to perform well for the Lynx, ending the game with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three assists and one block in 36:25 minutes of action.

With her four defensive rebounds on the night, Collier has officially surpassed Lindsay Whalen for fifth all-time in franchise history for defensive rebounds. She sits with a new career total of 803.

Team Notes

As a team, the Lynx shot 23-of-24 from the free throw line (95.8%). This marks the eighth time in franchise history that the Lynx shot 95%+ from the charity stripe while hitting 20+ attempts.

This evening marked the 850th game for the team and the Lynx now stand with a franchise record of 463-387 (.545). Cheryl Reeve has led the team for 484 of the 850, leading Minnesota to a 311-173 (.643) record as head coach.

Wings Notes

Monique Billings led the effort for Dallas, finishing the game with 15 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36:32 minutes.

Next Game

The Lynx homestand continues as they take on the Atlanta Dream (6-6) next at the Target Cetner on Wednesday, June 19. Tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports North and heard on KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

