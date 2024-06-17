Ogunbowale Out Tonight
June 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - Following shoot-around this morning at Target Center in Minneapolis, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was ruled out for tonight's game against the Minnesota Lynx. Ogunbowale has been dealing with soreness in her Achilles and is considered day-to-day.
