WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase to be Played June 25 at 8 PM ET from UBS Arena on Prime Video

June 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty will host the Minnesota Lynx in the Championship Game of the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase on Tuesday, June 25 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. Tip-off of the game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, exclusively streamed by Prime Video.

The Championship Game will be the culmination of the fourth edition of the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, the WNBA's in-season competition that designates a portion of regular-season conference games in the first half of the season as "Commissioner's Cup games."

In December, the WNBA announced a reconfigured format for the Commissioner's Cup competition that resulted in each team playing a total of five Commissioner's Cup games, one against each of its in-conference rivals. All WNBA games played during the two-week period from June 1-13 were Commissioner's Cup qualifying games and count as part of the team's 40-game regular-season win-loss record.

Due to Barclays Center once again serving as the host of the NBA Draft, the Championship Game of the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will be played at the world-class UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders.

The Liberty, 5-0 in Commissioner's Cup play, earned the right to host the Lynx (4-1) in the Championship Game of the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase by virtue of having a higher winning percentage (.846) in all regular season games played through June 13.

Single game tickets for the Commissioner's Cup Championship game will go on-sale to the public on Tuesday, June 18 at 3 p.m. ET here.

The Liberty and Lynx will be competing for a $500,000 cash prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase. In addition, Coinbase has committed another $120,000 in cryptocurrency with $5,000 guaranteed for each player participating in the Championship Game.

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase continues to feature a platform through which the league makes charitable contributions to non-profit organizations aligned to the players' social justice work. For each Cup game from June 1-13, winning teams earned a monetary donation of $3,000 for their chosen local organization; losing teams earned $1,000 for their selected organization. An additional $10,000 donation will be made to the non-profit organization aligned with the winner of the Championship Game of the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase and $5,000 will be made to the organization of the runner-up. The donations will be presented to each organization following the conclusion of the Commissioner's Cup Championship.

New York will be playing for Women Creating Change. Through leadership development, advocacy, and research, Women Creating Change empowers underserved women and gender-expansive people in the New York area to become transformative changemakers in their communities and beyond.

Minnesota will be playing for Gender Justice. Advancing gender equity through the law, Gender Justice envisions a world where everyone can thrive regardless of their gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation. Central to this work is dismantling the legal, political, and structural barriers to gender equity.

The inaugural Commissioner's Cup was won by the Seattle Storm in 2021 (Breanna Stewart, MVP). The second was won by the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 (Chelsea Gray, MVP). Most recently, the Liberty defeated the Aces in 2023 (Jonquel Jones, MVP) and took home the Commissioner's Cup, their first title in franchise history.

For more information on the Championship Game of the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, visit WNBA.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.