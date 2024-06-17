Shorthanded Dallas Wings Outlasted at Minnesota Lynx 90-78

June 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Minneapolis, MN - The shorthanded Dallas Wings, who announced pregame they would be without the WNBA's No. 2 scorer Arike Ogunbowale for the night, fell at the Minnesota Lynx 90-78 Monday night at Target Center. Rookie guard Sevgi Uzun scored a career-high 17 points and Monique Billings was one assist shy of a triple-double, but the Lynx outscored the Wings, who were without four starters and had a limited bench, 24-15 in the final quarter to pull away.

In addition to her point total, Uzun finished with a career-high three made threes while adding six assists. Her 10 first-quarter points were the most she has scored in a single quarter in her career. Billings tallied 15 points, a game-high 10 rebounds and a game- and career-best nine dimes - marking her fifth double-double of the season. Additionally, Jacy Sheldon scored a career-high eight points, Lou Lopez Senechal had a career-best seven points, and Kalani Brown scored six points as the Wings bench combined for 21 points - its most since May 21 at Atlanta (32).

Both offenses were firing out of the gate, with Minnesota (11-3) leading 27-22 after the first quarter thanks to 5-for-7 shooting from deep. Dallas (3-10) shot .526 from the field over the opening 10 minutes to remain within striking distance. The scoring scaled back in the second quarter with the Wings posting a 17-16 advantage in the period to trail 43-39 at the break.

The Wings took their first lead of the game, 48-47, with 7:43 left in the third and led by as many as two, 59-57, with 2:13 left in the quarter.

The Lynx led by three, 66-63, entering the fourth and opened the stanza on a 10-2 spurt to force back-to-back Wings timeouts. Minnesota stretched its lead to 13, 78-65, with 7:17 to play before Dallas responded with a 9-2 run to close within six, 80-74, with under five minutes left, but the Lynx responded with back-to-back buckets to go back up double digits.

Billings and Brown got the Wings back within six, 84-78, with two minutes left, but the Lynx scored the final six points of the game to seal the win. The back-and-forth battle featured six ties and four lead changes.

Dallas shot .479 from the field for its most accurate shooting night since a .516 clip at Connecticut on May 31, while the Wings' .412 (7-12) mark from three was its third-best of the season. The seven made triples were the most for Dallas since knocking down a season-high 10 at Phoenix on May 25. The Wings won the rebounding battle, 34-28, marking the ninth time this season Dallas has outrebounded its opponent.

Dallas was limited to just three free-throw attempts - the fewest by a WNBA team this season. The Wings also owned the previous season low of four attempts from its May 31 game at Connecticut. Conversely, Minnesota finished 23-of-24 from the charity stripe.

The Lynx were 7-of-10 from three in the first half but limited to 0-7 over the final 20 minutes to finish with a 7-17 clip. Minnesota shot .448 from the field as Dallas outshot its opponent for the eighth time this season. Kayla McBride scored a game-high 19, leading five Lynx players in double figures.

Minnesota takes a 2-0 season series lead over the Wings with the win. They square off again in 10 days in Texas before closing out the regular-season series at College Park Center on Aug. 30.

Up next for the Dallas Wings is an 11 a.m. CT battle against the Chicago Sky on Thursday at Wintrust Arena. The game will air on Bally Sports Southwest and stream on WNBA League Pass. The Wings and Sky split their first two meetings of the season, with Dallas taking Game 1, 87-79 on May 15, before the Sky took Game 2, 83-74, on May 18, with both games played in Arlington.

