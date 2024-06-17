2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase Scheduled at UBS Arena on June 25

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx will take place on Tuesday, June 25 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. at 8 p.m. E.T. (Prime Video).

"We are excited for the opportunity to defend our Commissioner's Cup title in New York, and we appreciate our fans' unwavering support of our team," said New York Liberty, CEO, Keia Clarke. "While we wish we could have brought this game to our fans in our home arena, we are grateful to UBS Arena for accommodating us and providing a world-class venue in New York."

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase continues to feature a platform through which the league makes charitable contributions to non-profit organizations aligned to the players' social justice work. To underscore the critical connection between reproductive rights and civic participation, including voting, the New York Liberty will be playing for Women Creating Change. Through leadership development, advocacy, and research, Women Creating Change empowers underserved women and gender-expansive people in the New York area to become transformative changemakers in their communities and beyond.

Single game tickets for the Commissioner's Cup Championship game will go on-sale to the public on Tuesday, June 18 at 3 p.m. E.T.

