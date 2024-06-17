Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx - June 17

Minneapolis, MN - The Dallas Wings (3-9) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-3) at 7 p.m. CT on Monday at Target Center. The game will air on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and stream on WNBA League Pass. On the call will be Ron Thulin and Fran Harris.

The Wings will look to end a seven-game skid when they get a second swing against the Lynx, which have won six of their last seven. The Western Conference rivals were separated by just a point at the half when they met at Target Center back on June 2 before Minnesota pulled away in the second half to score an 87-76 victory. Dallas, which remains without three starters (Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, Jaelyn Brown), has been led by the WNBA's No. 2 scorer Arike Ogunbowale, who had 21 points in that last meeting with the Lynx.

2024 Wings-Lynx Schedule & Results

6/2 at MIN L, 76-87 (Box Score | Recap)

6/17 at MIN 7 p.m.

6/27 at DAL Noon

8/30 at DAL 6:30 p.m.

Lynx lead the all-time series 52-19

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

Notable Storylines Rookie Welcome Party

The No. 5 pick in this past April's WNBA Draft Jacy Sheldon had her finest game in a Wings uniform on Saturday against the Connecticut Sun. The 5-10 guard with an endless motor posted career highs in points (seven), assists (four), field goals made (two) and attempted (five), free-throws made (three) and attempted (three), and minutes played (22). The rookie has played double-digit minutes in each of the last three games as her role with the Wings continues to grow.

Sharing The Tea

Teaira McCowan not only dominates the paint but is an efficient passer as well. McCowan is one of just four centers in the W to rank in the top 50 in assists per game. Her 2.2 dimes per contest are fourth most among WNBA centers behind A'ja Wilson (LVA), Stefanie Dolson (WAS) and Ezi Magbegor (SEA).

Arike Ahead Of The Pack

Arike Ogunbowale ranks in the top 4 in four major WNBA statistical categories, as of June 16 - she is the league's No. 2 scorer at 24.9 ppg, No. 4 in free-throw percentage (.923), and is the national leader in steals per game (2.92) and minutes per game (38.8). She has scored at least 20 points in 11 of 12 games this season.

