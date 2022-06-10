June 10, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SIXTH INNING SINKS SEA DOGS IN THIRD-STRAIGHT LOSS - The Portland Sea Dogs lost their third-straight game last night, 5-3 to the Hartford Yard Goats. Isaac Collins drilled the first pitch of the game over the Maine Monster for his second homer of the year and gave Hartford a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Hudson Potts and Wil Dalton started the inning with back-to-back base hits. One out later, Tyler Dearden drove in Potts with a single to left, tying the game 1-1. Castellanos lined a base hit into left, bringing in Dalton, handing the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. With two outs in the fifth, Castellanos singled and advanced to second on an error. Izzy Wilson walked and gave way to Tyreque Reed, doubling to left, plating Castellanos, and increasing the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1. Hartford plated three runs in the sixth inning. Kyle Datres walked and Willie MacIver singled, while Niko Decolati worked another walk to load the bases. Tyler Hill made it back-to-back walks, pushing in Datres, making it 2-2. Collins brought in a run on a fielder's choice and Ezequiel Tovar collected an RBI double, putting the Yard Goats out ahead 4-3. In the eighth inning, Ezequiel Tovar hit an RBI single to left, expanding the Hartford lead to 5-3.

FALTERS IN THE FIFTH INNING - For the first time at Hadlock Field this season, the Sea Dogs lost a game despite leading after the fifth inning. Portland was 13-0 at home this year leading after the fifth inning until last night.

TWO-RUN GAMES - The Sea Dogs are 6-5 in two-run games this year, with an unexpected twist when it comes to their home record versus the record for games on the road. At Hadlock Field, Portland is 3-5 in two-runs game while they are perfect on the road, 3-0 in two-run contests.

MORE HITS, BUT STILL LOSING - Even though the Sea Dogs have fallen in three straight games to the Yard Goats, the Sea Dogs are out-hitting Hartford. Portland has recorded 22 hits while the Yard Goats have 19 hits through the first three games of the series. Despite the deficit in hits, Hartford is out scoring Portland, 14-6 this week.

FIRST INNING JUMP START - Opponents have scored 34 runs in the first inning against Sea Dogs pitching this season. That is the second-most runs allowed in an inning by Portland. Most runs (35) by opponents come across the plate in the sixth inning, followed by 34 in the first inning then 33 in the eighth. The Yard Goats scored two runs in the first inning of Wednesday night's game while they hit a lead-off home run off the first pitch of the game in last night's game.

NOTHING BETTER THAN A WHOOPIE PIE - Tonight, the Sea Dogs will rebrand as the 'Maine Whoopie Pies.' A whoopie pie is two round chocolate cake-like cookies with a sweet, creamy filling or frosting sandwiched between them. Many places claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie including Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The whoopie pie has been a favorite of Mainer's for nearly a century, with the first whoopie pie in Maine being served by Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston in 1925. The Maine State Legislature named the whoopie pie the official state treat in 2011. The world's largest whoopie pie, weighing over 1,000 pounds, was made in South Portland in 2011.

HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD? WE'D LIKE TO SEE YOU TRY - LHP Brendan Nail has not allowed an earned run or hit in his last eight appearances. During that time, he has tossed 7.2 innings with one run (unearned), three walks, and eight strikeouts. Nail has also recorded a save during his eight-game streak.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - June 10, 1999: Julio Ramirez became the first and only Sea Dog to steal four bases in a game in a win over New Britain.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Kyle Hart will make his second start of the season for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched June 4th at New Hampshire. Hart tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one. Hart started the season with the Triple-A Woo Sox with a 4-2, 5.88 ERA. He made seven appearances and two starts and tossed 26.0 innings allowing 17 earned runs on 25 hits while walking 15 and striking out 26.

