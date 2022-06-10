Friday Begins First Ever Rumble Ponies "Players Takeover Weekend"

A reminder that this weekend is the first ever Rumble Ponies "Players Takeover Weekend." Rumble Ponies Players and coaches will be wearing special jerseys for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats that include customized nicknames that they selected on the back of the jersey.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase their favorite player's jersey by going to milbauctions.com starting Monday.

It is part of an action-packed weekend at Mirabito Stadium that also includes Brett Baty Bobblehead Day on Saturday and Mr. and Mrs. Met appearing at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday.

The Rumble Ponies are also proud to participate in Major League Baseball's "Play Ball Weekend" initiative this weekend, a global effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball through activities hosted by MLB & MiLB clubs.

For tickets to all Rumble Ponies home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-FUNN (3866), or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

