June 1, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SWEEP OF THE WEEKLY AWARDS - Sea Dogs outfielder Johan Mieses has been named the Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week while Sea Dogs pitcher Josh Winckowski is the Pitcher of the Week.

Mieses appeared in six games during the week, hitting .391 (9-for-23) with two doubles, four home runs, five runs scored, and 10 RBI. His four home runs led the league for the week and his ten RBIs were tied for the most in the league for the week. The 25-year-old is hitting .288 in 22 games this season. His 11 home runs are tied with Jo Adell of the Salt Lake Bees for the most in Minor League Baseball this season. He also leads the league in RBI (22), slugging percentage (.725), and total bases (58).

Winckowski fired seven shutout innings allowing just one hit and striking out nine in his only start of the week on Saturday, May 29th. Mieses homered in the first inning helping the Sea Dogs to a 4-3 win. The 22-year-old is 2-0 in five starts this season with a 1.33 ERA and 26 strikeouts. His 1.33 ERA is second in the league, he also ranks fourth in average against (.152) and fifth in WHIP (0.89)

The last time the Sea Dogs swept both awards was April 3rd-14th when Mookie Betts was the Player of the Week and Henry Owens the Pitcher of the Week.

REYES' FIRST START OF 2021 - Denyi Reyes made his first start of the season in the series finale, Sunday May 30. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking one and striking out two. Reyes, along with Dominic LoBrutto, Jake Thompson, Rio Gomez and Zack Kelly combined for the complete game shutout.

WILLIAMS STILL WOWS- Grant Williams has the fifth-best batting average in the Northeast League (.333) and still has not struck out in 63 at-bats. He is 21-for-63 with four doubles in 18 games.

ON THE MOUND - Kutter Crawford is on the mound tonight for his fifth start of the season. He last pitched 5/26 vs Hartford and tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out five. Through 15.1 innings he has allowed only one home run.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.