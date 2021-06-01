Castellanos Lifts Sea Dogs over Senators

HARRISBURG, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs limited the Harrisburg Senators to two-hits in tonight's 2-1 victory over the Washington Nationals affiliate. Despite trailing 1-0 after six innings, the Sea Dogs capitalized on a Senator's error and then home run by Pedro Castellanos. Portland improves to 16-9 on the season while Harrisburg falls to 7-17.

After Crawford retired seven straight batters, Rhett Wiseman hit a solo home run to right field and the Senators led, 1-0 after the third inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Johan Mieses led off with a double down the left-field line. The Senators then retired the next two batters. Ryan Fitzgerald worked a walk and the Sea Dogs had runners on the corners. Grant Williams then sent a groundball to the third-baseman, Drew Mendoza, but he committed an error with the throw to first and Mieses was able to score. The game was tied, 1-1 after the seventh inning.

Pedro Castellanos smashed his third home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning, a solo shot to left field and the Sea Dogs took the 2-1 lead over the Senators.

Portland starter Kutter Crawford tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on one hit (solo home run) while walking two and striking out six. Crawford's ERA falls to 3.54. Tyler Olson was awarded the win, pitching 1.0 shutout inning allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Jose Adames earned his league-leading seventh save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout.

The Sea Dogs and Senators meet for game two tomorrow, June 2nd at 6:30pm. Portland will send RHP AJ Politi (1-3, 5.48 ERA) to the mound and Harrisburg will have RHP Mario Sanchez (0-3, 3.81 ERA) on the bump.

