Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (16-8, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (16-7, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB)

RHP RICARDO PINTO (1-1, 3.24 ERA) VS. RHP ALEX ROYALTY (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

TUESDAY, JUNE 1 | 6:35 P.M. | CANAL PARK

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 AT AKRON - 6:35 P.M. - CANAL PARK

RHP Paul Richan (0-0, 6.08 ERA) vs. RHP Thomas Ponticelli (1-1, 2.13 ERA)

THURSDAY, JUNE 3 AT AKRON - 6:35 P.M. - CANAL PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Shane McCarthy (0-0, 2.60 ERA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 AT AKRON - 7:05 P.M. - CANAL PARK

RHP Mark Leiter, Jr. (1-2, 4.08 ERA) vs. LHP Juan Hillman (2-1, 2.73 ERA)

SATURDAY, JUNE 5 AT AKRON - 7:05 P.M. - CANAL PARK

RHP Pedro Payano (1-1, 5.29 ERA) vs. LHP Eli Lingos (3-0, 2.95 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves made a late charge on Sunday night in Altoona and took down the Curve 7-6 at People's Natural Gas Field to split the six-game series. Altoona jumped ahead in the bottom of the first against Pedro Payano. With the bases loaded, Brendt Citta and Cal Mitchell laced back-to-back two-run doubles for a 4-0 Curve lead. The SeaWolves brought the game within a run in the fourth inning, but Altoona pushed back ahead in the seventh inning, making it 6-3. The 'Wolves again pulled closer in the top of the eighth against reliever Brad Case. Josh Lester walked with one out and Rosa blasted his fourth home run of the season making it 6-5. The SeaWolves took their first lead in the ninth off of reliever Will Gardner. Riley Greene led off with a double and Ryan Kreidler followed with his team-leading fifth home run. Kreidler extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with his third home run of the series and it gave Erie a 7-6 advantage.

