Pitchers Dominate as Sens Take 2-1 Loss

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs had a good old-fashioned pitcher's duel Tuesday night with the Sea Dogs coming out on top 2-1. There were just six hits between the two teams with each team scoring on a solo home run.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Tim Cate started and was outstanding. He allowed just one run, an unearned run, in the seventh inning. At one point, he retired 14 consecutive Sea Dogs. He struck out five and walked one.

Andrew Lee took over for Cate and pitched the final 2.1 innings. Lee gave up a one-out HR in the 8th to take the loss but pitched well, striking out four and allowing just the single base runner.

WITH THE GAVEL

Rhett Wiseman gave the Senators a 1-0 lead in third with his fourth HR this season.

Drew Mendoza doubled for the only other hit for the Senators.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators had a brand-new middle infield with Jecksson Flores at SS and Corban Joseph at 2B. The teams combined to send just 12 batters over the minimum to the plate in the game.

ON DECK

The Senators play game two of a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs Wednesday night at FNB Field. Game time Wednesday is 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

