Junction Wins Ninth-Inning Nail Biter

July 17, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





Despite allowing a six run rally in the top of the ninth, the Rockies won their second straight on Tuesday as they defeated the Mustangs 8-7 at Suplizio Field.

For the fourth time in as many games, GJ scored in the opening frame as Colin Simpson plated Julio Carreras and Jack Yalowitz with a single to center to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Turner Brown added to the Rockies' lead in the fourth, first with an RBI triple that brought home Jacob Barnwell and then by scoring on a passed ball to push the lead to 4-0.

Grand Junction combined for four more in the fifth and the sixth innings including Julio Carreras's third home run of the year and led 8-1 going into the ninth.

In the final frame, the Mustangs exploded for six against the pair of Ever Moya and Eric Hepple including a grand slam from Cash Case. But with two outs, Quincy McAffee popped out in foul territory to end the threat and end the game at 8-7.

In his fourth start of the season, Mike Ruff pitched four scoreless and struck out six while allowing just one hit but it was Trysten Barlow who earned the win after going 1.2 innings and allowing one run.

Carlos Carreno was pegged with the loss for the Mustangs after allowing four runs and five hits over 3.2 innings.

In the final game of the series on Wednesday, Anderson Amarista will man the hill for Grand Junction while 2019 first-round pick Nick Lodolo will get the start for the visitors.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.