Voyagers Fall to Vibes in Road Trip Finale

July 17, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Colorado Springs, CO - The Voyagers took two early leads against Rocky Mountain before the Vibes pulled away late with a series-leveling 8-3 victory Wednesday afternoon at UCHealth Park. Great Falls (13-16) split the four-game series and dropped to 7-12 on the road. The Voyagers are now three-and-a-half games back of first-place Idaho Falls in the North Division with eight to play in the first half. Rocky Mountain (13-18) has won two straight and moved to 7-11 at home.

The Voyagers scored first for the third time in the series with a single mark in the opening frame. A two-out single to left-center by Lency Delgado brought Harvin Mendoza home from third. Mendoza reached base with his first triple of the season smashed to deep right.

The Vibes quickly tied it in the second inning with a leadoff, solo home run high and deep to right off the bat of Nick Kahle. The opposite field homer was the third of the season for Kahle.

Great Falls reclaimed the lead with a two-run home run in the top of the third from Bryan Connell. It was Connell's second of the series and the season. The dinger scored Jakob Goldfarb after he walked to lead off the inning and made it 3-1.

Rocky Mountain altered the game in the home half of the third as eight batters came to the plate in a four-run, five-hit burst. With one out, Ernesto Martinez, Jr. lined a single to left. He moved to third on a pickoff throwing error. Antonio Pinero punched an RBI single to left-center that cut the lead to one. Pinero stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. After Micah Bello walked, Nick Kahle reached base with an RBI fielder's choice that tied the game. Bryan Torres followed with a single to left that was misplayed, allowing a run to score for a 4-3 lead. Edwin Sano made it 5-3 with an RBI single.

The Vibes put the game away with a three-spot in the seventh. Luis Avila led off with a walk. A one-out walk of Antonio Pinero put two men on base. Luis Avalo singled to left for the first run. And, Nick Kahle made it a five-run game with a two-RBI single lined into left.

Rocky Mountain outhit Great Falls 9-to-5. The Voyagers committed three errors in the game. Nick Kahle went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs for the Vibes. Harvin Mendoza produced two triples for the Voyagers. Bryan Connell drove in two and finished with six RBIs in the series.

Michele Vassalotti made the start and picked up the win. In five-and-two-thirds, Vassalotti (3-3) yielded three earned runs on five hits (HR) with five strikeouts and two walks. Chase Solesky took the loss. Solesky (0-2) went two-and-two-thirds and gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits (HR) with three strikeouts and one walk. After an off-day Thursday, Great Falls returns home this Friday, July 19th to face Missoula for a three-game series. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Centene Stadium. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.