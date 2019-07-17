Diamondbacks Send Right-Hander Liebelt to Missoula

July 17, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MT - RHP Jared Liebelt (LEE-belt) joins the Missoula Osprey bullpen, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Wednesday. Selected in the 20th Round of the 2019 Draft, Liebelt is the eleventh member to join the Osprey from this year's draft class.

Following an impressive senior season with the Bulldogs, Liebelt helped Mississippi State make a run to the College World Series in Omaha. Leading the Bulldogs with 30 appearances in 2019, Liebelt threw 32 strikeouts in 49.1 innings of work, holding batters to a .255 batting average.

Liebelt held a 2-0 record this past season, along with a 2.74 earned-run average.

A native of Aurora, Illinois, Liebelt threw for Waubonsee CC before joining MSU, a community college within 30 minutes from the Diamondbacks' Class-A affiliate in the Kane County Cougars.

Liebelt joins a talented pitching staff in Missoula, who leads the league in WHIP, walks, strikeouts, and opposing batting average.

An eight-game home stand wraps up Wednesday night, with Conservation & Community Outreach Night at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. First pitch vs the Ogden Raptors is scheduled for 7:05pm.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.