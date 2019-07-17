Jackson's Two Homers Not Enough in 8-6 Loss

(Idaho Falls, ID) Jeremiah Jackson hit two home runs in a game for the fourth time this season but the Orem Owlz (10-20) lost their second consecutive game, falling to the Idaho Falls Chukars (16-12) 8-6 on Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field.

Jeremiah Jackson opened the scoring for the Owlz with a two-run homer in the first inning, his tenth of the season. It's the first time an Owlz player hit double-digit home runs in a season since 2017 when Harrison Wenson and Jeyson Sanchez each hit 13 homers.

Idaho Falls scored the next four runs, scoring once in the first and three in the third inning to grab a 4-3 lead.

Jose Verrier led off the fourth inning with a double and then came home to score on an Anthony Mulrine double, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Adrian Rondon tied the game in the fifth inning, blasting his fourth home run of the season, a line drive over the center-field wall to even the score at four apiece.

Idaho Falls took the lead back in the fifth inning, scoring a run on a wild pitch. The Chukars produced their second three-run inning of the game in the sixth thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Clay Dungan and an RBI double from Juan Carlos Negret, opening the game up, giving the Chukars an 8-4 lead.

Jackson pulled the Owlz to within two by blasting a two-run homer to the center but the Owlz would get no closer, losing game three of the series, 8-6. Anthony Veneziano (1-1) earned the win while Darrien Williams (1-2) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Chukars finish the series on Wednesday night at 7:15.

