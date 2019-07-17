Early Offense Powers Chukars

Idaho Falls, ID - The Chukars kept their momentum from Monday night going tonight against Orem, scoring runs in four of their first six innings. Anthony Veneziano picked up the win, going a career high five innings, as the Chukars won 8-6 over the Owlz. With Missoula's loss against Ogden, Idaho Falls' lead is back to two in the Northern Division.

Orem started the game with a bang, as with one on and one out in the first inning, Jeremiah Jackson hit a laser beam over the wall in right, his league leading tenth home run of the year.

However, the Chukars cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first. Jose Marquez started the inning with a walk, and stole second base with one out. Rhett Aplin drove him home with two outs, singling into center field.

Chukars starter Anthony Veneziano settled down after the first, holding Orem scoreless in the second and third innings. His offense then vaulted him into the lead in the bottom of the third. Kember Nacero walked to started the inning, and Marquez singled with one out. Clay Dungan struck out, but Aplin delivered with a double off the left center field wall, scoring both to give Idaho Falls a 3-2 lead. Aplin scored three batters later as Isaiah Henry singled him home with the bases loaded.

Orem though tied the game, scoring a run in the fourth on an Anthony Mulrine double and a solo home run from Adrian Rondon in the fifth. The game was tied at four going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Chukars were able to get the lead back right away. Michael Emodi doubled, and moved to third on a single from Juan Carlos Negret. With two out, and new right hander Dazon Cole in the game, a wild pitch brought Emodi home to put Idaho Falls up 5-4.

The Chukars added on to the lead in the sixth inning, as Clay Dungan drove home a run with a single and Juan Carlos Negret drove home two with a double, extending the lead to 8-4.

Orem's only response came in the ninth, when Jackson hit his second home run of the game with one out in the ninth. The Chukars look to finish off the homestand with a win tomorrow night against the Owlz at 7:15 PM. Limited tickets are still available by visiting ifchukars.com.

